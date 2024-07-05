JMP Securities Raises Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target to $47.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of SKWD opened at $35.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.62. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $120,611.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,801.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kirby Hill sold 8,500 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $314,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,946 shares in the company, valued at $516,280.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $120,611.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,095,277 shares of company stock worth $186,000,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 79.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 311.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 98,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 439.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 58,578 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 48.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,212,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,767,000 after acquiring an additional 717,972 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

