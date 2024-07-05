JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $26.87

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.87, but opened at $26.12. JD.com shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 763,192 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC lifted their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

JD.com Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in JD.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

