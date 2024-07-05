J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 338,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $83,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 17,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 145,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

UNP stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,604. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

