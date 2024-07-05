J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,116 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

