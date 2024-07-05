iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) were down 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 394,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,078,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

iSpecimen Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 105.25% and a negative net margin of 124.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

