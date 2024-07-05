iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) is Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $55,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 86,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,376,000 after buying an additional 48,697 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.89. 210,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,640. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $91.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.48.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

