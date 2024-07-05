iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.30

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.30 and last traded at $60.30, with a volume of 10467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1078 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

