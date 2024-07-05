iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.56

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $113.56 and last traded at $113.56, with a volume of 16677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.37.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.90 and its 200 day moving average is $106.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

