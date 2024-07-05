iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,540,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 31,791,945 shares.The stock last traded at $31.83 and had previously closed at $34.44.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 6.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00.

Institutional Trading of iShares Bitcoin Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $100,639,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $65,558,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $35,531,000. Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $24,416,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $18,948,000.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

