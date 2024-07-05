iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $100,557.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,425.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,045 shares of company stock worth $294,234 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000.

IRTC opened at $96.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.24. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $131.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

