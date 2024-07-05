Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ: BHF):

7/2/2024 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $56.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Brighthouse Financial was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

5/10/2024 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BHF traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. 298,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

