Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 76,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 131,305 shares.The stock last traded at $92.53 and had previously closed at $92.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 559,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,429,000 after buying an additional 272,997 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 126,850 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,154,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1,058.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,380,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.