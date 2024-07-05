Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.5% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $48,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.12 on Friday, reaching $496.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,869,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,549,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $459.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.63. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $496.60.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.