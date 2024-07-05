International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Trading 14.2% Higher

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.63. 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

