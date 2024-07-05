Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,506 shares of company stock valued at $609,374 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $140.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,217. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $141.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.23.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

