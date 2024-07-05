Insider Selling: Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Sells $28,314.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) Director Seth R. Johnson sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $28,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tilly’s Trading Up 4.0 %

Tilly’s stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $172.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.50. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.57 million. Research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TLYS shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tilly’s

About Tilly’s

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.