Insider Selling: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Sells 4,088 Shares of Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,875,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after buying an additional 32,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

