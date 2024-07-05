Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,540,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,393,430.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 14.9 %

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $39.89 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.40 million, a PE ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLP. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Simulations Plus

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.