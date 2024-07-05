Insider Selling: Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Sells $61,753.95 in Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,885 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $61,753.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,085,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,169,372.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.09. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.53 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.79%. Analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PBYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

