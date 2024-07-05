Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $293,949.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $293,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,857,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $296,082.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $108,300.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $89,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 26,700 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,468,949.00.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $117.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.05.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Natera by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

