Insider Selling: N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) EVP Sells $50,794.92 in Stock

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $50,794.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,910,959. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
N-able Price Performance
Shares of N-able stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. N-able, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.14 and a beta of 0.47.
N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. N-able had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Equities research analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of N-able in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.
About N-able
N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.
