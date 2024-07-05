Insider Selling: N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) EVP Sells $50,794.92 in Stock

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $50,794.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,910,959. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of N-able stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. N-able, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.14 and a beta of 0.47.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. N-able had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Equities research analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 644.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in N-able by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of N-able by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of N-able in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

