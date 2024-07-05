Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $2,010,475.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.19, for a total transaction of $2,010,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,282,041.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total transaction of $1,767,134.88.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 737 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.98, for a total value of $508,515.26.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $839.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $761.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $694.52. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $856.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 100.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,477,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,712,000 after purchasing an additional 148,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after purchasing an additional 123,946 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 133.9% in the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 201,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after purchasing an additional 115,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 97,357 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

