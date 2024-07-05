Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $1,061,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,142,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,962,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MDB traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $266.74. 1,240,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.82 and its 200 day moving average is $362.34. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.46 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.5% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 106.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 327.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

