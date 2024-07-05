Insider Selling: Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Major Shareholder Sells $56,432,182.80 in Stock

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Group American also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00.

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Corebridge Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 25,998,738.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,205,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,291,000 after purchasing an additional 324,204,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,841,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,128,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,265 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth $225,561,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,570 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRBG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

