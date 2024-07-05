Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total transaction of $1,408,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,724 shares in the company, valued at $88,753,329. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.62, for a total transaction of $1,451,463.76.

On Friday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,245.40.

On Thursday, June 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,244,577.32.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total transaction of $1,222,720.32.

On Friday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $1,292,424.28.

On Monday, June 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $1,289,165.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $1,298,122.32.

On Thursday, May 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,801.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $1,401,382.05.

On Friday, May 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $1,494,422.94.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.0 %

TEAM opened at $182.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.54. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.34 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,041,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 348.5% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

