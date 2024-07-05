Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CFO Sells $91,187.95 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $170.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 0.51. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $224.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

