Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 49,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 122,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.73. 7,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.