Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of INFY traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $19.37. 7,252,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,769,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Further Reading

