Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE:ICD opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a market cap of $18.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 4.93.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling

About Independence Contract Drilling

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICD. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 79,029 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 190,679 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

