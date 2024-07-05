ICON Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, ICON has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $132.49 million and approximately $8.13 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,006,737,103 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

