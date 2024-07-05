Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in PayPal by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 24th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

PayPal Trading Up 1.1 %

PYPL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.64. 6,908,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,210,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.