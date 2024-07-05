holoride Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.72 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $141,403.11 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded up 30.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,975.54 or 0.05258781 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00044501 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002055 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00385318 USD and is down -14.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $63,133.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

