Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

HOLX opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.35. Hologic has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 80.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Hologic by 79.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 68,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,527 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

