Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.50. 6,145,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 7,186,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Hertz Global Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.04.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

