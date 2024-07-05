Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $148.20 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $148.20 million and approximately $30,042.86 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.06 or 0.00007101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008855 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001069 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,248.82 or 1.00220421 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00068534 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.11339399 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $23,644.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.