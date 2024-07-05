Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $87.27

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $87.27 and last traded at $87.71, with a volume of 135537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.62.

HELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average of $110.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

