Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0659 on Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $108.99 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00044042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,781,142,520 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,781,142,520.4456 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06241953 USD and is down -11.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $97,458,551.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

