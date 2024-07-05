HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Down to $66.64

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.64, but opened at $62.61. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $62.29, with a volume of 455,173 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 7.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.7008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakout Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,894,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 929,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in HDFC Bank by 51.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000,000 after acquiring an additional 836,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after buying an additional 44,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

