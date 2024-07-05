HC Wainwright Lowers Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Cassava Sciences Price Performance
Cassava Sciences stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -0.57.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.90). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences Company Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
