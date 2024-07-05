HC Wainwright Lowers Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -0.57.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.90). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,356,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,813,000 after buying an additional 31,854 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 585,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 138,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

