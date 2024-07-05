HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Pool by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Pool by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,435. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.07 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.74.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

