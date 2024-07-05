HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.96. 919,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,383. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.66. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $108.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

