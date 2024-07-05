HB Wealth Management LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $1,368,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. 15,016,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,247,289. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

