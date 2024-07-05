HB Wealth Management LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,638 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 258,673 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 165,470 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 27.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,850,081 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $130,648,000 after acquiring an additional 622,480 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:LVS traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $42.01. 3,259,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

