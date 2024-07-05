HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after purchasing an additional 735,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after acquiring an additional 767,101 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 138,955 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 484.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,246,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after buying an additional 1,033,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSCR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.31. 223,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,455. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0717 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.