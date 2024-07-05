HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.98. 545,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,570. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.67.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

