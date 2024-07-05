HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Evergy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.77. The stock had a trading volume of 662,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.16. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.84.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EVRG

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.