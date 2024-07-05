H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Report on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 3.9 %
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.