H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.41. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

