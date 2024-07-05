GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,791.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,791.25 ($22.66).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.56) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.56) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.82) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.66) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at GSK

GSK Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,614 ($20.41) per share, for a total transaction of £7,198.44 ($9,105.03). 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,523.12 ($19.27) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,385.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.06). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,677.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,632.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,504.59%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

