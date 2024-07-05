Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Position Lifted by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,412,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Graco by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Graco by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.09. The company had a trading volume of 420,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,180. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

