Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.52 Million

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $79,949.78 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

